Tillerson warns North Korea failure to give up weapons programme could lead to US military action

Rex Tillerson has warned North Korea that refusing to negotiate on the surrender of its nuclear arsenal could trigger a military response from the US.

After a meeting about furthering sanctions against the rogue nation, the secretary of state said the White House wants a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff, but Pyongyang has not been a "credible negotiating partner."

US-North Korea talks would need a "sustained cessation" of missile tests, he added.

Tillerson declined to comment on whether Trump is considering a preemptive strike against Pyongyang, in response to reports that some in the administration advocate military action to give the North a "bloody nose".

"We all need to be very sober and clear-eyed about the current situation," Tillerson said when asked about the possibility of a war.

He said North Korea has continued to make significant advances in its nuclear weapons through the thermonuclear test and progress in its intercontinental missile systems.

"We have to recognise that the threat is growing and that if North Korea does not choose the pathway of engagement, discussion, negotiation then they themselves will trigger an option," he said.