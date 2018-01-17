Weather: cold and windy with frequent wintry showers

Cold and windy today with frequent wintry showers, particularly across the north and west with further accumulations of snow building up across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Showers will turn back to rain across more southern parts and these will become well scattered through the afternoon with plenty of sunny spells.

However, cloud will thicken in the west later bringing rain, hill snow and gales overnight. Today's top temperature will be 8 Celsius (46 F), but it will feel colder in the wind and where there is snow lying on the ground.