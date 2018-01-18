Apple text bomb bug 'can cause phone crash with a single message'

A "text bomb" software bug that can crash an Apple phone or computer with a single text message has been discovered, according to reports.

Software developer Abraham Masri posted a malicious link on Twitter to a chaiOS bug that he said if sent to a device would cause it to freeze or restart.

He said that he had warned Apple about the bug before posting it publicly.

A number of Twitter users confirmed they had suffered crashes in their Messages app after testing the link, with some saying that they struggled to get their systems working properly again afterwards.