Donald Trump issues 'fake news awards' list as he is likened to Russian dictator Joseph Stalin

Video: Trump invented fake news - true or false?

Donald Trump has published his list of "fake news awards" winners - a day after being likened by a Republican senator to Joseph Stalin for his approach to press relations. The US president's attempt to name and shame his critics in the US media for "unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news" was published on the Republican Party website. The record weight of traffic to access the 11-article list soon crashed the website after Mr Trump promoted it to his 46.8 million Twitter followers.

Which reports made Donald Trump's 'fake news winners' list?

Donald Trump promoted his list with more criticism of US media coverage of his administration. Credit: AP

CNN reports earned four spots, while the New York Times appeared twice and ABC, Time, Newsweek. Several of the articles listed had already led to apologies or published corrections by outlets Mr Trump has regularly condemned for their coverage of his time in office. The US president, whose claim to have invented the "fake news" term is itself disputed, issued the following list with capitalised emphasis of the alleged misreporting:

1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.

2. ABC News' Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.

3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.

6. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.

7. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”

8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.

9. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.

10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.

11. And last, but not least: "RUSSIA COLLUSION!" Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!

The list came as the bestselling book about Trump's White House, Fire And Fury, was green lit to be turned into a TV show. Mr Trump has condemned the book's author Michael Wolff as "mentally deranged" and "who knowingly writes false information". His promotion of the "fake news winners" on Twitter and criticism of "some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage" was followed by praise for "many great reporters I respect".

