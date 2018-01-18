Dr Google: Does DIY Diagnosis Work? - Tonight

Could the Internet hold the key to easing the burden on our overstretched health service by giving people the tools to diagnose and even treat themselves? This winter, the Royal College of GPs (RCGPs) asked patients to adopt a three-step mantra before going to their GP, in order to relieve pressures on surgeries. In addition to suggesting that people try and sort their health problems themselves, or by visiting a pharmacist, the RCGPs also recommended that people look up their symptoms online, using reputable websites. However, in Tonight - Dr Google: Do DIY diagnoses work? Reporter Dr Oscar Duke found that in some cases, searching symptoms and buying medicines online could actually endanger people’s health.

Are we a nation of 'cyberchondriacs'? Dr Oscar Duke reports Credit: ITV/Tonight

Have you ever Googled your symptoms? Turning to the internet for questions about our health is something many of us already do. In a Tonight survey of two thousand people across the UK, 95 per cent said they’d searched their symptoms online. Many go through search engine Google, which handles trillions of searches each year. 1 in 20 of them are health-related. While much of the information online is helpful, and a Google spokesperson told Tonight that the company ranks its search results by their trustworthiness and authority, there’s also concern that compulsive searching can have serious consequences. Constantly checking your symptoms online is known as ‘cyberchondria’ - but it’s actually part of an officially recognised condition called ‘health anxiety’. Around 1 in 16 people are thought to have had health anxiety at some stage in their lives, and experts say the number of people experiencing this condition has gone up thirty per cent in the last decade.

Professor Helen Tyrer helps Hattie with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) Credit: ITV/Tonight

Tonight spoke with Hattie Gladwell, 22, who has suffered with health anxiety for the past two years. She says:

“Google is your best friend and your worst enemy for health anxiety...when you go on it you get answers, whereas when you go to a doctor they may say there’s nothing wrong with you and by saying there’s nothing wrong with you you feel like well there could be anything that they haven’t picked up on.” – Hattie Gladwell

Hattie says: “There’s been times where I’ve noticed a pain in my leg and I will then convince myself it’s a blood clot. Another time I convinced myself it was a cancerous tumour in my leg, it sounds ridiculous saying it out loud now but at the time you manage to convince yourself.” Professor Peter Tyrer, of Imperial College London, has studied health anxiety, and believes the web fuels it.

“If you look up symptoms on the internet...you’ll find that a whole host of symptoms and diseases are mentioned there and is not exactly clear how common each of them are.” “For the person with health anxiety the fact that it’s rare doesn’t really strike home, they think I’m the one in the million." – Professor Peter Tyrer, of Imperial College London

Health anxiety is estimated to cost the NHS up to £420m a year, through unnecessary GP and hospital appointments as well as medical tests.

Is digital the way forward? In Bexley, a trial is underway Credit: ITV/Tonight

A digital age for the NHS? Despite concerns that the web could fuel health anxiety, the government is keen to embrace the internet. By the end of this year (2018) the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt wants everyone to access GP appointments online, or through a smartphone or tablet. A trial which allows patients to book GP appointments and view their medical history through an app is currently underway in Bexley in south east London. However, the Royal College of GPs has told Tonight that patients are a long way off getting online consultations with doctors as they still lack the basic computer technology.

"In my own surgery, for example, the computers are several years old... I can’t run more than two programmes together at any one time. It can take forty, fifty seconds for a prescription to print. That is not an efficient NHS.” – Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, RCGP’s Chair

Dr Google: Do DIY Diagnosis Work? will be broadcast on ITV at 7:30pm on Thursday 18th January.