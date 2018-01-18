Thousands left without power after storm hits UK

Weather warnings for high winds and snow are in place. Credit: PA

More than 100,000 people were left without power and drivers were warned to use "extreme caution" as snow and gale-force winds hit the UK. Some parts of Scotland woke up to a thick blanket of snow on Thursday morning, while wind gusts reaching over 70mph caused widespread damage in the south of the country.

ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith tests out the snow

Emergency forces in some area warned motorists not to drive during the morning rush hour unless it was necessary after the winds brought down trees across roads and power lines and even ripped off roofs. The winds began to die down by Thursday afternoon, but fresh yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued across the west and north of England, Scotland and Wales as temperatures drop.

This house in Stoke Heath, Coventry, had its roof blown off overnight. Credit: PA

UK Power Networks, which manages electricity lines across London, the South East and East of England, said that more than 130,000 had lost power to their properties in the storms overnight. An update said that its engineers had restored electricity to more than 100,000 homes across the East of England, but nearly 50,000 others were still cut off from power. Falling trees caused major damage to train lines in Surrey and Norfolk, while a driver in the West Midlands had a lucky escape when hi car was hit by a falling tree.

Gale-force winds caused widespread damage in the South. Credit: ITV News