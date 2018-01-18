Facebook selfie helps convict Canadian woman Cheyenne Rose Antoine of killing friend Brittney Gargol

A Canadian woman has been convicted of killing her friend after police spotted the fatal weapon in their Facebook selfie.

Detectives spotted Cheyenne Rose Antoine, 21, wearing the belt used to strangle 18-year-old Brittney Gargol in the photo taken hours before the killing at a landfill site.

Antoine was sentenced to seven years in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to the manslaughter - though she claimed to not remember the killing.

She had also used social media to try to distance herself from the crime after the night out in March 2015.

Antoine had sent a message to her victim on Facebook the next morning, writing: "Where are you? Haven't heard from you. Hope you made it home safe."