GPs across Britain working at unsafe levels due to 'relentless' workload

A “relentless” workload has left family doctors across the UK working at unsafe levels, the Royal College of GPs has warned. A survey of 900 GPs revealed that doctors are seeing on average around 41.5 patients every day, according to GP magazine Pulse. Contacts include face-to-face and telephone consultations, home visits and e-consultations. Around 25 contacts a day “is safe," according to Dr Mary McCarthy, vice-president of the European Union of General Practitioners (UEMO) and a member of the British Medical Association's general practitioners committee. The magazine found one in five GPs (20%) is dealing with double this number, while some GPs have 70 contacts a day.

"This survey backs up what the college has been saying for years - that many GPs and our teams are regularly working way beyond what could be considered safe for patients, and potentially jeopardising our own health and well-being,” said Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs. "GPs expect to be busy, and we are making more consultations than ever before as we strive to deliver the best possible care to all our patients who need it, but the workload at the moment is relentless and it's taking its toll. "It is not necessarily the number of consultations we are making on a daily basis, it's the content of those consultations, and our patients are increasingly presenting with more complex, chronic conditions - many of which require much longer than the standard 10-minute consultation. "As well as clinical work, we have other urgent duties, such as prescription reviews, hospital letters, ensuring records are up to date - and there is a limit beyond which we worry that we are not practising safely. "Our workload needs to be addressed - it has risen at least 16% over the last seven years, yet the share of the overall NHS budget general practice receives is less than it was a decade ago, and our workforce has not risen at pace with demand."