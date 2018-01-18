Croydon Citiscape residents hit with £2 million bill to replace 'Grenfell' cladding

Residents in a tower block with the same cladding as Grenfell Tower could be forced to pay upwards of £2 million to have it replaced.

Citiscape in Croydon has the same aluminium composite material (ACM) panels that fuelled the spread of the Grenfell fire.

The privately-owned high-rise block is one of 228 across the country which failed fire safety tests carried out by the Department for Communities and Local Government in the weeks after the blaze, in which 71 people died.

First Port Property Services, the building's property manager, was advised in August that the cladding must be replaced. The company has since written to residents twice, outlining that costs will likely be covered through service charges, which would be borne collectively by leaseholders.

The initial cost of replacing the cladding was estimated to be around £500,000. A revised figure published last week placed the cost at between £1.8 and £2 million.

In the latest letter First Port Property Services said: "We know that this work and the costs are unwelcome. However, as your property manager, our first priority has to be your safety."