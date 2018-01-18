Longest underwater cave ever discovered may reveal secrets of ancient Mayans

The longest underwater cave ever has been discovered in the Mayan heartlands of Mexico.

Scientists exploring an underwater system found a connection between two caverns, which together form a record 216-mile long labyrinth.

They contain human remains and other items believed to have been left by members of the Mayan culture before the caves later became filled with water.

It hopes that the long-lost secrets within the system could shed new light on the lives and beliefs of the people who first settled in the area some 4,000 years ago.