Macron visit: May to pledge additional £44.5 million for Channel border security

The UK will pledge an additional £44.5 million to strengthen Britain's border controls in Calais and other French ports, including fencing, CCTV and detection technology.

Theresa May is to make the announcement during talks in Berkshire with President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Macron has reportedly pressed the prime minister in recent weeks to increase funding for security, and to take in more refugees.

"This is about investing in and enhancing the security of the UK border,” a Government spokeswoman said.

"Just as we invest in our borders around the rest of the UK, it is only right that we constantly monitor whether there is more we can be doing at the UK border controls in France and Belgium to ensure they are as secure as possible."

May and Macron will meet at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, with the leaders expected to discuss increasing co-operation on defence and counter-terrorism, despite Britain's impending withdrawal from the European Union.