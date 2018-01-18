Paramedics say two-thirds of call outs are not serious emergencies

New figures show 100,000 patients have had to wait in the back of ambulances because A&E departments across England were simply too busy.

Of that figure, a quarter were not seen for an hour.

Statistics released on Thursday by NHS England show there were 12,600 ambulance delays of more than 30 minutes this week, down from 16,700 last week.

Of these, 2,600 were delays of more than 60 minutes, down from 5,100.

The figures highlight the pressure the NHS is under during winter months, and ITV News followed a West Midlands ambulance crew during a shift to see how they cope.

At 6am the first call comes in - an elderly woman who has fallen over at home and injured her head.

Straight after that was another elderly patient in distress.

For paramedic Terry Head, it is a common occurrence.

"(It's) pretty normal, especially in care homes, and people that have carers come in," she says.