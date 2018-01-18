- ITV Report
Plane hauled back to safety after skidding off runway and down shallow cliff face
A plane which skidded off a runway and down a steep embankment in Turkey has been hauled back to safety.
The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 had 168 people on board when it veered off the Trabzon Airport runway on Saturday.
It came to a stop down a shallow cliff face just metres from the Black Sea.
The plane crew and passengers were all evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.
As investigations got underway, a crane was brought in on Thursday to haul the jet back to safety.
Pilots reportedly told transport officials that the right-side engine had suddenly surged in speed, causing the plane to swerve to the left.