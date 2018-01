A frosty and icy start in the north of the UK, with deep snow in places. In the south, it will begin windy with gales across eastern England.

The winds will ease during the day but it will be cold across all parts of the UK.

Many places will have some sunny spells, but there will be some wintry showers too, most frequent and heavy in northern and western parts. Top temperatures of 9 Celsius (48 F).