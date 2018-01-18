Wintry & bright with biting windchill

After last nights winter storm with more significant snow in places and exceptionally strong, damaging winds with gusts over 80mph in places - the winds ease today but keep their bite with a marked windchill. The breeze will generate further snow on and off through western and northern counties, falling as rain and sleet across low ground of western England and Wales. Elsewhere, clear and crisp with dazzling winters sunshine but bitterly cold. Another icy night ahead with temperatures falling way below freezing in many areas.