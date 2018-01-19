- ITV Report
Boris Johnson proposes building a bridge across the Channel to better connect Britain and France
Boris Johnson floated the idea of a bridge between Britain and France during talks between the UK and France on Thursday.
The Foreign Secretary said "good connections" were important between the two countries, and suggested the Channel Tunnel might simply be "a first step."
The countries had agreed to establish a panel of experts to look at major projects, Johnson said.
The Foreign Secretary is reportedly keen on establishing a new fixed link between the UK and France, noting "it's crazy that two of the biggest economies in the world are connected by one railway line when they are only 20 miles apart."
French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly enthusiastic about the idea.
"The United Kingdom and France have a long history of collaboration in delivering cutting-edge technologies,” a joint declaration after the summit at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.
"Whether pioneering supersonic travel or better connecting our countries through the Channel Tunnel, cooperation between our nations has produced radical innovation.
"We will continue to partner to invest in the technologies of tomorrow, including through a joint scheme, supported by up to 100,000 euro (£88,000) per year, to support academic exchanges, scientific collaboration, and innovation. "
The communique added: "As we look to the future of our relationship
through the 21st century, we have agreed to establish a joint group of eminent and qualified persons to examine other options for future cooperation, including for significant projects."