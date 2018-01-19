Boris Johnson proposes building a bridge across the Channel to better connect Britain and France

Boris Johnson floated the idea of a bridge between Britain and France during talks between the UK and France on Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary said "good connections" were important between the two countries, and suggested the Channel Tunnel might simply be "a first step."

The countries had agreed to establish a panel of experts to look at major projects, Johnson said.

The Foreign Secretary is reportedly keen on establishing a new fixed link between the UK and France, noting "it's crazy that two of the biggest economies in the world are connected by one railway line when they are only 20 miles apart."

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly enthusiastic about the idea.