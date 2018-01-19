Copacabana Beach: Baby reportedly killed and 15 injured after car ploughs into crowds in Rio

According to local media, the fire department confirmed an eight-month-old baby had been killed.

The incident happened at around 8pm local time on Thursday evening.

A baby has reportedly died and at least 15 people have been injured after a car ran into crowds on a seaside walkway along Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana Beach.

The car stopped in the sand after it apparently crossed the wide pavement that runs between the beach and a busy road with several people knocked down and lying on the ground.

Officials said the 41-year-old driver lost control of the car, which careered across the crowded promenade, coming to a stop in the sand.

The motorist said he had not been drinking and told police he suffered from epilepsy.

He was arrested by police and taken to hospital.

Brazilian military police said in a statement there was no indication that the incident was a terrorist attack.

Several European and American cities have seen terrorist attacks in which drivers plowed into crowds.