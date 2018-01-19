Couple with a combined age of 171 become Britain's oldest newlyweds

Two former WHSmith workers with a combined age of 171 have become Britain's oldest newlyweds.

Joan Grant, 81, and Ted Wright, 90, walked down the aisle to Frank Sinatra's "Second Time Around", tying the know in a civil ceremony in front of 20 guests.

Dressed in a dark purple dress and wearing a white fascinator with feathers, Joan was given away by her son Michael.

Ted wore a dark blue suit with a white shirt and a tie, which was colour coordinated to match his wife's outfit.

"We were engaged for more or less ten years but in September we were visiting Ted's niece, and he said 'Joan and I are going to get married,'" Joan said.

"It was a lovely surprise for me."