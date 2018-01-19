Nikki Haley offers no apology for Trump's 'racist' remarks during meeting with UN Africa Group

US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has not apologised for Donald Trump’s “racist” comments while speaking to a group of African envoys, telling the 54-nation African Group at the United Nations, "Africa is very important for the United States."

Equatorial Guinea's UN ambassador, Anatolio Ndong Mba, told two reporters after the closed meeting that "we do hope that that (apology) will come."

The issue is likely to be discussed during by African leaders at their summit in Ethiopia on January 28-29.

Ndong Mba said the African Group gave Haley a "specific recommendation" but he refused to disclose it, though some diplomats later said it was a recommendation that Trump send a message to leaders at the summit.

Trump is reported to have referred to African nations as "shithole countries" last week in dismissing a bipartisan immigration proposal, several participants at the meeting said.

Despite two witnesses confirming the remarks, the president denied using that language.