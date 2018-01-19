HMP Liverpool slammed in scathing report that highlights use of drones to carry drugs and illicit items

One drone is seized every week at a jail holding inmates in the worst conditions inspectors have seen, according to a scathing watchdog report.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons highlighted the widespread use of the flying devices in a document that slammed the "squalid" state of HMP Liverpool.

The drones, which are used to carry drugs and other illicit items, are part of a "substantial problem" at the prison, with staff recovering 32 of the gadgets in six months prior to September's inspection.

Drone have become a major issue in British prisons, the technology used to smuggle items including mobile phones and drugs with an estimated value of up to £1.2 million.

Concern over the conditions at HMP Liverpool, a category B facility holding 1,115 men at the time of the inspection, first surfaced at the end of last year when details of the report were revealed by the BBC.

In a catalogue of critical findings, the assessment said: