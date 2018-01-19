Mounted officer injured after popemobile startles horse in Chile

A mounted police officer was left in a daze after the Pope's own motorcar startled a horse which threw her from its back.

Pope Francis had been waving to crowds from his popemobile as he made his way through the town of Iquique in Chile.

But a police horse panicked as the vehicle passed and threw the rider to the ground.

The popemobile quickly pulled up and the pope administered a blessing to the officer before she was sent for a medical.