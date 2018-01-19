New Zealand new prime minister Jacinda Ardern announces pregnancy

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is set to become a mum. Credit: AP

New Zealand's recently elected prime minister has announced that she is pregnant. Jacinda Ardern became one of the world's youngest female heads of government when she was elected in October last year aged 37. Announcing the news on Friday, Ms Ardern joked that she thought 2017 had been a "big year". The prime minister is set to take six weeks of maternity leave while her husband, Clarke Gayford, will become a stay-at-home dad. Deputy prime minister Winston Peters will stand in for his boss during the six-week period.

Ms Ardern with her partner Clarke Gayford. Credit: AP

Taking to Twitter, Ms Ardern said: We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we'll join the many parents who wear two hats. "I'll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be 'first man of fishing' & stay at home dad."

