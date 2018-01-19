Pope Francis marries cabin crew couple on flight over Chile

Pope Francis has performed the first airborne papal wedding, presiding over an impromptu ceremony for two cabin attendants during a flight from Santiago in Chile.

Carlo Ciuffardi Elorriaga, 39, and Paula Podest Ruiz, 41 met ten years ago on a flight and had been together ever since.

Although they were married in a civil ceremony in 2010, they were prevented from having a church wedding by the devastating earthquake that struck Chile that year - on the day of their wedding.

The Pope, who is on a Papal visit to Latin America, offered to marry the LATAM flight attendants when he heard, with the airline's chairman, Don Ignacio Cueto, acting as a witness.

"It was a huge emotion, we are very, very happy," Ms Podest said.