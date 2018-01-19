May to meet Trump for talks at World Economic Forum

Theresa May and Donald Trump will meet for talks at the World Economic Forum next week in Davos, in the Swiss Alps, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the US President on the margins of the Swiss summit, which will begin on Tuesday (January 23).

The joint announcement from Downing Street and the White House was made after reports emerged suggesting Mr Trump would snub Mrs May at the event.

Business leaders, politicians and representatives from non-government organisations will be among those in Davos for the forum.

It is expected that Mr Trump will seize the opportunity to promote his 'America First' strategy.