Weather: icy conditions this morning giving way to some sunny spells

Icy conditions this morning, with a much colder start to the day for southern areas.

There will be sunny spells for many parts of the UK, with the driest and brightest conditions in the south and east.

However, there will be further wintry showers at times for northern and western parts, with snow in the north, and perhaps on the hills in the south.

It will stay cold with top temperatures only reaching 7 Celsius (45 F) and blustery winds at times.