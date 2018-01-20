Accidental overdose caused Tom Petty's death

Tom Petty died on October 2, 2017. Credit: PA

Legendary American musician Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose, his family has revealed. A medical examiner concluded that an accidental overdose had caused the front man of the band Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, to suffer a fatal heart attack at his Malibu home in October 2017. Petty's wife and daughter released the conclusion of the post-mortem in a Facebook post, saying the coroner had found the overdose was due to a variety of medications. The pair said Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers had just finished a 40th anniversary tour with a final concert at the Hollywood Bowl one week before the 66-year-old's death. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2016, Petty hinted that his most recent tour would be his last.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Credit: PA