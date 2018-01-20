Britons at popular Jamaican resort town told to stay indoors amid army crackdown

British tourists holidaying at the popular Jamaican destination of Montego Bay have been urged to stay in their resorts as the military carries out a crackdown on violent crime.

The UK Foreign Office has warned holidaymakers that "intensive law enforcement activities" are expected in St James Parish after a state of emergency was declared there on Thursday.

Around 200,000 Britons visit Jamaica each year, with many drawn to Montego Bay by its luxury resorts and white sandy beaches, however the surrounding parish has seen a surge in gang-related killing and violence, according to authorities.

The FCO has said holidaymakers should limit their movements outside their resorts in the area, especially if travelling at night.

Travellers arriving and departing were also urged to only use transport booked through their hotels.