Drivers warned of icy roads as wintry weather continues

Motorists are being warned to be wary of icy roads following disruption in areas hit by snow this week.

The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning for ice across much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, Yorkshire and the Midlands on Saturday morning.

It comes at the end of a week which saw 200 motorists stranded as a result of heavy snow.

Police on Friday urged people in areas affected by the ice adivsory to travel only if necessary.

By Saturday, Police Scotland had downgraded its travel advice from stage three to stage two, meaning that people should still travel with caution and that conditions for road travel "may be hazardous".

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for their journey and expect possible delays in the warning areas of Central, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands, the Western and Northern Isles, south west Scotland, the Lothians, Borders and Strathclyde.