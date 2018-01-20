Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

The singer announced the news to his more than 18 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon, saying the pair got engaged just before the new year.

Ed Sheeran has become engaged to his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Last year Sheeran said how Ms Seaborn inspired his song Perfect, which currently sits at Number One on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The pair was friends when the they attended school in Suffolk together.

Last year the singer credited Ms Seaborn, who he has reportedly been dating since 2015, with nursing him back to health after he was involved in a bicycle accident.

He told the Capital Breakfast Show that she "had to brush my teeth", and later added she is a "good woman".