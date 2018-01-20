At least five dead in attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel

At least five people have been killed and six injured after gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

opened fire on the attackers killing one, Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

More than 100 people, including 16 foreigners, were rescued from the hotel.

Afghan Special Forces were engaged with gunmen in an 11-hour attack that began round 9pm local time on Saturday evening.

The bodies of four attackers have been recovered and Danish security forces are conducting room-by-room searches to ensure all the gunmen are accounted for.