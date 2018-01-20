Mary Lou McDonald set to succeed Gerry Adams as Sinn Fein leader

Mary Lou McDonald is set to succeed Gerry Adams as Sinn Fein's party president.

The Dublin Central TD was announced as the sole candidate nominated for the role following a party meeting on Saturday.

Nominations for the position closed at 5pm on Friday.

Her position will be ratified at a special party conference to be held on February 10.

It comes after Mr Adams announced in November he would step down in 2018, after 34 years at the helm.

Mrs McDonald, once described by her party colleague, Caral Ni Chuilin, as "one of the most formidable women in politics", had been a clear favourite to replace Mr Adams.

She is now set to be the party's first female leader.