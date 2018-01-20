Icy roads with snow and rain expected

Today: A wet and cloudy start across much of England, Wales and, perhaps, Northern Ireland with a risk of hill snow. A drier and brighter day for much of Scotland, although occasionally heavy showers in the north giving some snow.

Tonight: Mainly dry with clear skies and light winds, especially across Scotland where temperatures will fall well below freezing. A cloudier night across England and Wales, although still cold.

Sunday: Widely frosty, especially across the north and east. Rain in the southwest spreading to all parts and turning to snow in the north with accumulations likely.