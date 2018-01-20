Shutdown a toxic start to Year Two of Trump presidency

The US government is now closed for business until further notice.

Astonishing, really. The world’s greatest power - I guess we can still call it that by virtue of its economic and military muscle - has ground to a halt.

The shutdown, triggered at midnight, is the consequence of a political knife-fight over the budget. Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on what spending measures should be in the budget, and whether an immigration deal should be in the package, so they failed to pass one at all.

The result is the first government shutdown in four years. Many government employees won’t be paid; most federal programmes will grind to a halt, benefits for veterans won’t be processed, national parks will be closed, and many other agencies will be paralysed.

With exquisite irony, the political chaos is unfolding on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The man who sold himself to the American people as the greatest deal maker in history is now overseeing paralysis. So much for The Art of the Deal.

The optics are terrible. Republicans are blaming Democrats, with the White House spokeswoman calling them "obstructionist losers".