Donald Trump blames Democrats for US government shutdown

Donald Trump has hit out at Congressional Democrats for the US government shutdown, a potentially avoidable closure of government services that has occurred, embarrassingly, at the end of his first year in office. Hours after the Senate failed to reach a deal to keep things running, Mr Trump declared on Twitter that the Democrats had wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration.

Democrats in the Senate blocked a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks, hoping to win concessions from Republicans over spending and on an Obama-era programme that protects some young immigrants from deportation. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed and the bill was defeated, even with a handful of red-state Democrats crossing the aisle to support the measure. In a vote late on Friday night the bill gained 50 votes to proceed, with only 49 against, but this was far from the 60 needed to break a Democratic filibuster. Four Republicans voted in opposition.

In an unusual move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed the roll call to exceed 90 minutes - instead of the usual 20 or so - and run past midnight, seemingly accommodating the numerous discussions among leaders and other lawmakers, but the stalemate could not be broken.

The shutdown is the US government's first since 2013, and the fourth in 25 years. It will only partially curb government operations as uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers are set to work without pay. But the inability to reach a deal is an embarrassment for the president, who bills himself as being a consummate deal-maker.

Senate Democrats insisted blame lay with Mr Trump, saying the president had appeared open to their demands during talks but later refused to honour them. They also pointed out that during the 2013 shutdown Mr Trump was on record as saying the buck should stop with the president in such situations. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, however, labelled the Democrats "obstructionist losers" in a tweet sent from the White House's official account.

