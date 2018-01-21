Fans gather to pay tribute to Cranberries singer as her coffin arrives at church service

Hundreds of people have gathered at a church in Limerick to remember Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

The singer's coffin has arrived at St Joseph's Church for a public reposal after her sudden death at age 46 earlier this month.

Hundreds of fans have arrived to pay their respects and say goodbye the to the rock singer.

O'Riordan's songs were softly played throughout the service and her photographs lined the walls.

A floral tribute beside her open coffin read: "The song has ended, but the memories linger on."

Four books of condolence were also opened inside the church for mourners to sign.