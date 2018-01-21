Germany: Breakthrough for Angela Merkel in coalition talks

Angela Merkel has taken a step towards forming a cross-party coalition and ending months of political deadlock.

Germany's Social Democrats voted to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party on Sunday - reversing an earlier decision.

Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz urged the party to vote in favour after winning a number of concessions from the CDU.

Any coalition agreement still needs to be approved by the Social Democrat membership, who will vote on the matter later.

If that fails then Mrs Merkel's only options are to form a minority government or seek new elections.