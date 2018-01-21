Hollywood stars join thousands protesting Trump at women's marches

She paid tribute to women in the post, writing: "The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day."

The Hello singer shared a photo on Instagram of the Ms Lawrence, Cameron Diaz and herself holding placards as she issued a "power to the peaceful" rallying cry.

The protests marked a year since more than one million worldwide took to the streets on Mr Trump's first day in the White House.

Singer Adele and Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawerence were among the thousands who joined Women's Marches on the anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

"I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world," she wrote, before adding she hopes she is "not only defined by my gender".

"I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not.

"I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people," she added.

Scarlett Johansson, Viola Davis and Eva Longoria were among those to address an estimated 700,000-plus crowd in Downtown Los Angeles.

Ms Johansson, wearing a Time's Up top, told marchers how the Harvey Weinstein revelations led her to consider how she was treated as a young actress.

Many of her relationships, both personal and professional, had power dynamics "so off" that she let herself be "degraded", she said.

"I stand before you as someone who is empowered not only by the curiosity about myself and by the active choices that I'm finally able to make and stand by, but by the brightness of this movement, the strength and the unity that this movement has provided," she said.

Last year's rallies largely focused on Mr Trump's policies and his alleged behaviour, which includes denied claims of sexual assault by multiple women and his boasting of grabbing women.