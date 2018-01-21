Police name eight-year-old girl stabbed to death in 'domestic incident'

The little girl who was stabbed to death near Walsall in what police have called a "domestic incident" has been named as eight-year-old Mylee Billingham.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Mylee was discovered seriously wounded at a property in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday night, and died a short time later in hospital.

West Midlands Police said the man was also taken to hospital with a stab wound to the stomach.

Police said he was in a "critical" condition and would be questioned "in due course" over the incident in Valley View, a residential street on the edge of the town.

Investigators said they were not looking for anybody else in connection with Mylee's death.