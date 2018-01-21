Motorists warned over icy roads after weekend snow

Ice is likely to cause treacherous travel conditions in parts of northern England after the UK experienced a weekend of freezing temperatures and snowfall.

Much of Yorkshire and the North East have been warned of ice forming on roads across Sunday night and into Monday morning by the Met Office.

A yellow ice warning has been issued for the area until 8am.

Meanwhile the Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for south-west England and parts of Wales.

It comes after heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding and landslides in areas of Devon and Cornwall, with some properties evacuated.

The wintry conditions resulted in temperatures plummeting to -13.5C overnight Saturday in the Highlands.