- ITV Report
Motorists warned over icy roads after weekend snow
Ice is likely to cause treacherous travel conditions in parts of northern England after the UK experienced a weekend of freezing temperatures and snowfall.
Much of Yorkshire and the North East have been warned of ice forming on roads across Sunday night and into Monday morning by the Met Office.
A yellow ice warning has been issued for the area until 8am.
Meanwhile the Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for south-west England and parts of Wales.
It comes after heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding and landslides in areas of Devon and Cornwall, with some properties evacuated.
The wintry conditions resulted in temperatures plummeting to -13.5C overnight Saturday in the Highlands.
The Met Office warned that untreated wet roads are likely to turn icy overnight because of Sunday's mix of rain, sleet and snow.
Forecasters said that injuries from slips or falls could be expected.
Earlier in the day, five people were injured in a two-car crash as drifting snow caused hazardous conditions in the Highlands.
And many homes in Devon were evacuated after widespread weekend flooding.
People were forced from their houses in Kentisbury, near Barnstaple, as well as others in Combe Martin near Exmoor.
Mudslides were reported at Muddiford, north of Barnstaple, while a landslide between Porth and Treherbert in Wales has suspended train services.
Motorists across the UK have been urged to take caution when travelling overnight and on Monday morning.