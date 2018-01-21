New product safety watchdog to be launched aimed at protecting consumers from faulty goods

A new product safety watchdog is to be launched aimed at protecting consumers from faulty electrical goods.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards will manage responses to large scale product recalls and identify risks to consumers.

The body will also offer help businesses hit by unfair competition from rogue firms.

The government announcement was triggered by last year's Grenfell Tower tragedy when 71 people died in a fire believed to have been started by a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer. The number of fires involving faulty electrical appliances in England has remained constant at between 4,300 and 5,000 a year.

Some 676 fires in England were caused by tumble dryers in 2015/16 leading to 46 injuries and deaths.

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said: "The new Office for Product Safety and Standards will strengthen the UK's already tough product safety regime and will allow consumers to continue to buy, secure in the knowledge there is an effective system in place if products need to be repaired or replaced."