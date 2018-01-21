No police officer prosecution over Rashan Charles death

A police officer will not face prosecution over the death of Rashan Charles.

The 20-year-old died shortly after being detained on the floor of a shop in Dalston, east London.

On Sunday the Crown Prosecution Service concluded that it did not have enough evidence to proceed with a case.

Mr Charles's arrest in July last year was caught on CCTV in which he appeared to struggle with an officer and a member of the public.

An investigation found that attempts were made to remove an object from Mr Charles's mouth - which was later established to be a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol.

He died shortly after in hospital.