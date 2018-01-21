Theresa May: Bosses who line their own pockets to be hit with huge fines

Company bosses who "line their own pockets" will be given huge fines, Theresa May has said.

The proposals are part of a crack down on irresponsible business chiefs in the wake of the Carillion scandal.

Mrs May's plans, which will be outlined by the prime minister in the coming weeks, include giving the pensions regulator specific powers to issue punitive fines on in cases of clear wrongdoing, according to The Observer.

Several former executives at failed construction giant Carillion received significant pay and perks packages before it collapsed.

The prime minister said "tough new rules" will be introduced to tackle the behaviour of "executives who try to line their own pockets by putting their workers' pensions at risk - an unacceptable abuse that we will end", she told the newspaper.

She added: "Too often we've seen top executives reaping big bonuses for recklessly putting short-term profit ahead of long-term success. Our best businesses know that is not a responsible way to run a business and those who do so will be forced to explain themselves."