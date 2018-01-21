Turkish troops target Kurdish-controlled city in northern Syria

Turkish forces are staging an offensive targeting a US-backed Kurdish group in northern Syria, local media have reported.

Warplanes bombed the city of Afrin, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), early on Sunday morning.

Ground troops have now crossed the border into the Kurdish-run enclave, according to Turkish media reports.

The Turkish attack - codenamed Operation Olive Branch - came as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to expand Turkey's military border operations in its fight against Islamic State.

A military statement said the operation was intended to "neutralize" Syrian Kurdish fighters in Afrin and to save the local population from their "pressure and oppression".

But the operation has received condemnation from some quarters - Egypt described that attack as a breach of Syria's sovereignty and said the assault threatens political negotiations.