Ukip leader Henry Bolton warns party 'is probably over' if he is forced out

Ukip's leader has warned his party could be finished if he is forced to quit because it cannot survive another leadership contest. Henry Bolton's fate is partly in the hands of Ukip's national executive committee (NEC) - which is expected to hold a possible confidence vote later today - following revelations that his girlfriend Jo Marney sent racist text messages. But speaking to ITV's Peston on Sunday, Mr Bolton warned that a vote of no confidence could spell the end of the party. "If the NEC decides to go down the route of months of further infighting and further negative media scrutiny by deciding to pass a vote of no confidence in me, then I think that the reality is that the party is probably over," he told Robert Peston. If Mr Bolton steps down Ukip will have lost its fourth leader in 18 months.

If Mr Bolton steps down Ukip will have lost its fourth leader in 18 months Credit: PA

Mr Bolton reiterated that he did not condone "in any way" Ms Marney's comments - which included saying Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle's mixed-race background would "taint" the royal family - but said he planned to stay on as party leader. "The party needs cohesion," he said, adding that there was "no time to mess around" and that another leadership contest would be "financially unviable for the party". "We've got to focus on the May [local] elections and we need to get the party fighting fit to deliver its politics into the Brexit debate, and what happens post-Brexit," he said. But many of Mr Bolton's colleagues have expressed concern over his judgement. Ukip Treasury spokesman Jonathan Arnott left the party in protest at Mr Bolton's leadership on Friday saying it had become "abundantly clear" he is not the right person for the job.

Mr Bolton broke up with Ms Marney after her comments came to light and has tried to distance himself from the 25-year-old model. But they have since been photographed together. Asked if the relationship was "definitively over" he said: "We're still in touch." He said the two of them planned to put evidence to the NEC that would show that "within the party there are subversive elements" seeking to undermine Mr Bolton and the party. Ms Marney, whose party membership was suspended as her comments about Ms Markle were published, resigned from Ukip on Saturday, according to the Mail on Sunday, after being presented with more evidence of offensive messages. Mr Bolton left wife Tatiana, 42, who gave birth to their second daughter at London's St Pancras station in 2016 after going into labour on a train, prior to his relationship with Ms Marney becoming public in early January. The former army officer told Peston he had done nothing wrong in dating Ms Marney, but admitted: "My own personal life, it's a little bit of a mess at the moment. I need to sort that out, of course."

Ukip's former leader Nigel Farage has reportedly held talks about forming a new party Credit: PA