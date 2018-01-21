Zombies and Kinks bassist Jim Rodford dies aged 76 after fall

Jim Rodford, Zombies bassist and former musician for The Kinks, has died aged 76.

Mr Rodford died on Saturday after a fall on the stairs, his cousin and Zombie's frontman Rod Argent confirmed.

The musician, whose career spanned six decades and included 18 years with The Kinks, had just completed a short tour in Florida with The Zombies.

Mr Argent paid tribute to his "dear cousin and lifelong friend", writing on the band's Facebook page: "It is with deep sadness that I learned this morning that my dear cousin and lifelong friend, Jim Rodford, died this morning after a fall on the stairs.

"Jim was not only a magnificent bass player, but also from the first inextricably bound to the story of The Zombies."

Argent said Rodford was dedicated to music "to the end" and added he "was unfailingly committed to local music".