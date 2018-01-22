16 injured in Sydney as train crashes into buffers

Paramedics who attended the scene treated some of the injured in a nearby park, police confirmed.

The cause of the accident at the Richmond Railway station in the northwest of the city remains unclear.

Sixteen people were injured when a train crashed into a railway station buffer on Monday.

The majority of those injured suffered neck and back problems, according to Acting Superintendent of the New South Wales Ambulance Steve Vaughan.

"On scene, we treated and assessed 16 patients in total, with 15 of those patients being transported to hospital," Mr Vaughan said.

"So, we've seen patients complaining of neck pain, back pain, as well as a potential fractured leg."

The impact of the train hitting the buffers caused the ground and buildings to shake, according to those in nearby shops.