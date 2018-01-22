Amazon launches first checkout-free AI-powered supermarket

Amazon is opening its first checkout-free artificial intelligence-powered supermarket on Monday.

The concept of Amazon Go was announced more than a year ago but is now ready to begin operating in the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters.

Shoppers will be able to scan the Amazon Go app on their smartphone at the turnstile, select items off the shelves and then leave without visiting a traditional checkout.

A combination of computer vision machines learning algorithms and sensors will allow the retailer to see what people have chosen and charge their accounts appropriately.