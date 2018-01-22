- ITV Report
-
Amazon launches first checkout-free AI-powered supermarket
Amazon is opening its first checkout-free artificial intelligence-powered supermarket on Monday.
The concept of Amazon Go was announced more than a year ago but is now ready to begin operating in the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters.
Shoppers will be able to scan the Amazon Go app on their smartphone at the turnstile, select items off the shelves and then leave without visiting a traditional checkout.
A combination of computer vision machines learning algorithms and sensors will allow the retailer to see what people have chosen and charge their accounts appropriately.
Items available will include ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks, as well as some grocery staples like bread, milk, cheese and chocolates. Amazon Meal Kits will also be available for purchase.
There will still be employees in the store making food, stacking shelves and helping customers.
The new store covers 1,800 square feet, adding to Amazon's growing physical presence in the grocery industry following their purchase of Whole Food and its 470 stores last year.
Amazon also has bookshops on the high street and shopping centres.
They had originally hoped to open Amazon Go in 2017, but delayed it in order to fine tune the technology, allowing time for company employees to test it out first.