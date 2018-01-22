Ejector seat maker admits breach over death of Red Arrows pilot Sean Cunningham

An ejector seat manufacturer has admitted breaching health and safety law over the death of a Red Arrows pilot.

Experienced Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham, an Iraq war veteran, died after being ejected from his Hawk T1 plane while on the ground at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, on November 8, 2011.

The parachute in the chair failed to deploy resulting in the South African-born airman being fatally injured.