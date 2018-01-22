Former England and Blackpool footballer Jimmy Armfield dies aged 82

Former England and Blackpool defender Jimmy Armfield has died aged 82 following a long battle with cancer, his family have confirmed.

Armfield, who was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was diagnosed with cancer for the second time last year.

He played for Blackpool throughout his club career, appearing 627 times.

Born in Manchester, Armfield played 43 times for England, including 15 as captain.

After retiring from playing in 1971, he became manager of Bolton Wanderers, leading them to promotion from the Third Division.

Armfield would then replace Brian Clough as Leeds manager in 1974, taking Leeds to the European Cup final, which they lost to Bayern Munich.