Freezing and frosty with ice forming tonight giving slippy surfaces in the morning.

Further snow generated through Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Northern England, mostly for the Pennines - as well as hills of Wales and flurries for West Country (with a wintry mix of rain and sleet elsewhere).

For central and eastern England and brighter end to the week with dazzling winter sunshine.

Bitterly cold, the breeze added a biting wind chill.